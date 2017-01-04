Cadillac Bus Drivers Battle Winter Weather

When it comes to making sure passengers reach their destinations safely a lot is going on in the heads of local bus drivers.

"Driving a bus is different than a car it's heavier it takes a longer time to stop and a longer time to go," said James Cooper.

James Cooper is not new to driving a CWTA bus even in the middle of a Northern Michigan winter.

"That's where I take my time that's what it is. I know everyone wants to get picked up and dropped off, but safety is the first concern, so we get them there and safely," James said.

To do that he slows down, makes sure he knows the current conditions, and watches out for other drivers.

"A lot of cars driving too fast trying to make corners, stop at stop signs that you're at. Fortunately we haven't had very many of those so that's a good thing. But other drivers are probably more of an issue.

All of the passengers rely on James and his safe driving to get around town in the bitter cold where driving themselves, even walking could be dangerous.

"I'm so relieved to the nice dollar ride people for their help and being so supportive and it's just so much more relaxing to be able to ride in a nice warm van than to walk around in the cold," Kimberly Wisdom said.

"They do a great job and I just want to thank them for everything they do. It means a lot to me and to so many other people in Cadillac," Bryan Boyett said.

Regardless of the winter weather conditions the service will continue to operate their extended hours Monday through Friday until midnight and Saturday from 9 to 5.