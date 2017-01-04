Cadillac Bus Drivers Battle Winter Weather

A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
A man is dead after state police say he stole and crashed one of their cruisers near Tawas.
A new app for parents is looking to cut down on the number of teen traffic accidents in Michigan by kicking bad driving habits to the curb.
The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.
War machines from decades ago were on full display at the Gladwin Airport. The Yankee Air Museum brought up two historic aircraft to the airport for people to see and even ride in at the airport's Fly and Pancake Breakfast event.
