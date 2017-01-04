Annual No Spills Conference Works Hand in Hand With 2016 Great Lakes Report

Wednesday the state's Great Lakes Report was released and it was day one of the No Spills Conference.

Both shedding a spotlight on how valuable protecting and preserving our water resources really is.

“It is the central piece of Michigan.”

Highlighting the value of Michigan’s most defining natural feature, the 2016 Great Lakes Report also outlines what should be done to protect our waters.

Robert Wagner is the Program Deputy Director of the Department of Environmental Quality. It’s their office of Great Lakes that released the report.

Wagner says, “That report focuses on how we need to protect and neuter the great lakes going forward in order to preserve Michigan.”

It not only includes current initiatives and recommendations, but studies possible risks, like the pipeline running beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The Annual No Spills Conference in Grand Traverse County during the week of January 4-6 works hand in hand with the report's findings.

Wagner says, “It’s an opportunity to share our knowledge, share new technology, basically review what's currently in place in Michigan which represents a potential threat whether that's shipping, whether that's pipelines.”

The conference brings many of the major players on the great lakes together to prepare a response from global oil removal companies and pipeline companies to coast guard stations.

Enbridge Energy, the owner of line five, returns every year.

Operations Manager for the Escanaba Area, Blake Olson says, "Enbridge is in the process of purchasing new response equipment and a lot of this response equipment we really got introduced to in past conferences.”

The end goal? To make what has been called Michigan’s most precious resource last for generations to come.