Former Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Returns Home as Osceola County Prosecutor

"God does indeed move in strange ways and you never know what's around the corner,” says Anthony Badovinic, the newly-appointed Osceola County Prosecutor. “Fate has a way of doing things to you that you don't anticipate."

A long-time prosecutor for one Northern Michigan county has found a new home behind the desk of another…

Former Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Badovinic stepped down after losing his seat there in the August primaries.

But as of last week, an unexpected turn brought him back to his home county of Osceola County.

Governor Snyder appointed the former Osceola County Prosecutor, Tyler Thompson, to be the county's probate judge.

That's when county officials asked him to apply -- so he did.

Tony says he used to live and farm in Marion and near Reed City, so the new position already feels like home.

"My father who lived in Osceola died in September and my wife died in October and along with that came partial ownership of the farm in Osceola and I always wanted to live back at the farm,” Badovinic says. “Believe it or not, that opened up."

"I'm so glad to be back with these kind of people,” Badovinic says. “I come from country stock and there is a lot of country around here and I'm comfortable here and I can't say enough about the people. They've been just super, super nice and I'm looking forward to working with them."

Badovinic says he will focus on protecting property rights and fight against drug use in his new, but familiar role.

"I just want to thank everybody that supported me along the way. There were a lot of people that came out of the woodwork. I really appreciate everybody that supported me in any shape, way or form."