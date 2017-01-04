Update: New Details Released Following Deadly Otsego County Crash

An Otsego County road is back open after a deadly crash Wednesday evening.

State troopers say it happened Wednesday around 7 p.m. on a two-mile stretch of M-32 in Johannesburg when a Florida woman driving a pickup truck crossed over the center line and into the path of a semi-tractor trailer.

Troopers say the driver of the pickup truck and the passenger, a Gaylord woman, were killed in the crash.

Two children who were also in the pickup were taken to the Flint Hurley Trauma Center in separate ambulances and are expected to recover.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Troopers believe weather was a factor in the accident, but it's still under investigation.