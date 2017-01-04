Boyne Highlands Resort Fire 911 Calls Depict Chilling Night

"We need help," a 911 caller said. "There's a fire on the third floor. I'm on the phone with 911."

Frantic calls to 911 were all pleading for help as a fire ripped through the lodge at the Boyne Highlands Resort.

After weeks of asking, 9 & 10 News was finally able to get a hold of the calls and examine them closely.

It's been just about a month since the fire.

It hurt 12 people, one critically from smoke inhalation, and damaged 70 rooms.

The Harbor Springs Fire Department says the calls first came in around 1:30 in the morning on December 11 at the Main Lodge Hotel at Boyne Highlands Resort.

The resort says multiple people complained their fire alarms never went off and they are actively investigating.

The resort has been open for skiing, but the Main Lodge is still being repaired.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik share the calls to 911.

Chilling calls made in the early morning hours just about a month ago, multiple guests and staff all calling for help as a fire tore through the Main Lodge Hotel at Boyne Highlands.

"911, where is your emergency?" a dispatcher said. "There's a fire at Boyne Highlands Resort," a caller said.

A series of newly released, frantic calls to 911 show the disaster in a new light.

The first caller immediately indicates someone sparked the fire on purpose.

"We don't know what room it is. The guy stole the fire extinguisher," a caller said. "He set a fire and then took the fire extinguisher?" a dispatcher said. "Yes, and he said he's intervening," the caller continued."

The worry is clear.

Multiple people still trapped inside the burning building and their loved ones were on the phone looking for help.

"Our friend is dead bolted in one of the rooms and there's a fire," a caller said. "Okay, why are they dead bolted?" a dispatcher said. "I don't know he's sleeping. He was drunk sleeping," the caller continued.

"Are you in one of the rooms?" a dispatcher said. "No, we're outside now. Someone was, had alerted us to come out, but there's still people up. We can still see people up in the building," the caller continued.

All the while, conditions inside became more and more intense.

"Oh my god they got, they got flames and everything coming out of here," a caller said. "Ok, that you can see from outside?" a dispatcher said. "I can see them from outside right now. There's smoke and everything," the caller continued.

Callers pleaded for firefighters to get there and fast.

"Please hurry. Please hurry," a caller said. "Ma'am, they're already on their way," a dispatcher said.

The Fire Marshal has not yet released a cause for the fire, but the investigation is continuing.