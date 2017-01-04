CherryT Ball Drop Raises Thousands For Local Charities

The CherryT Ball Drop is a lot of fun for people who crowd into downtown Traverse City every New Year’s Eve and it's also a major fundraiser.

Every year the proceeds goes to a local organization this year it's The Salvation Army.

Attendees donated a total of $5,000 for the organization and more than 400 pounds of non-perishable food for their pantry.

On top of that the ball drop's other events raised another more than $10,000.

The Salvation Army is grateful for everyone who came and made a difference.

Captain Jeff Russell says, “We truly live in an awesome community that is caring and loving for one another and we thank the community for stepping up even one more time after our kettle season to help us in promoting the needs of the community.”

The additional $10,000 will be split between other local organizations, but The Salvation Army will be the biggest recipient.