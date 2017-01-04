MDOC Releases Costs Associated With Kinross Correctional Facility Disturbance

The Michigan Department of Corrections released the costs associated with the disturbance at Kinross Correctional Facility.

Peaceful marches at the prison in September turned to lighting fires and breaking windows and fixtures.

The repair bill amounted to nearly $900,000.

MDOC says more than $800,000 was to cover costs for employees who came to help during and after the incident.

About $85,000 was used to repair sinks, drinking fountains, windows and other damage.

Kinross has not had any major issues since.