Traverse City Police Identify Women Accused Of Stealing From TCFD

Traverse City police say they have now identified two women they believe stole gift cards from the Traverse City Fire Department.

The two women in the surveillance photos are now talking with police.

Investigators have not said if they arrested the pair.

They say the women took three $100 gift cards from the fire marshal during a Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 23.

The fire station made a call to Target to cancel the cards, but they had already been used.