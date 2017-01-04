Man Accused Of Setting Alma Businesses On Fire Takes Plea Deal

A man accused of setting several downtown businesses on fire has taken an plea deal.

The fires destroyed parts of downtown Alma in Gratiot County last February.

Thankfully, no was hurt.

Michael Young has pleaded no contest to fourth-degree arson and attempted third-degree arson.

Prosecutors dropped third-degree arson, fraudulent insurance acts and arson of an insured property for the plea.

A no contest plea accepts the punishment but does not admit to the crime.