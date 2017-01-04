Northern Michigan Road Commission Crews Work To Clear Drifting Snow

Drifting snow is causing whiteout conditions across the viewing area, including major highways.

Road commission crews are out in force to fight the drifting snow.

On the Mackinaw Trail overpass over 131 drifts are flowing freely over the guard rails onto the road.

Road commissions say it's impossible to keep up with and causing dangerous driving conditions for even their truck drivers.

"It's one of those storms where it doesn't stop," says Al Cooper.

At some points it is like driving through a thick cloud.

"It's a busy day for our guys. You go up one time and come back a few minutes later, the snows back on the road again," explains Cooper.

Randy Vanderwal says, "You see how the road is just kind of white and it looks kind of glossy? That's a sign that there's ice on it."

Wexford County Road Commission drivers, like Randy, are working to carve through the drifts as they form.

It is so cold, salt does not work.

"There's not much sense in putting material on it. All we can do is just blade the snow off it," explains Vanderwal.

It’s a challenge when it refuses to stop falling.

The highway and the intersection pose big problems.

"That's where we are having the most problems is in the intersections. The highway is pretty much blowing clean, don't mean it's not slippery," says Vanderwal.

He says no matter what, rushing is dangerous.

Do not pass, and let the road commission trucks lead the way.

"The road is always worse in front of them than it is behind them," explains Randy.

The road commission has a second night crew. That way, they can continue to work against the snow around the clock.