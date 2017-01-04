Mesick Man Admits To Inappropriately Touching Teen - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mesick Man Admits To Inappropriately Touching Teen

Posted: Updated:

A Mesick man could end up in prison after admitting to trying to inappropriately touching a teenager.

Dakota Tokar pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal sexual contact.

Investigators say he tried to inappropriately touch a person between the ages of 13 and 15 years old sometime between March and April of last year in Mesick.

He could face seven and a half years in prison.