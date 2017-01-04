Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority Bus Hits Sign, Utility Pole

Brutal wind and lake effect snow are creating whiteout conditions in places across Northern Michigan.

Because of that wind, almost everywhere feels like it's below zero right now.

If you can help it, stay off the roads.

Check out what happened to a Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority Bus Wednesday afternoon.

Cadillac police say the driver lost control on the icy roads, ran over the curb, then hit a sign and utility pole.

The driver was the only person inside and was not hurt.