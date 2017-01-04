10-Year-Old Girl Who Died In Crystal Mountain Skiing Accident Identified

We can tell you the name of the Illinois girl who died in a skiing accident in Benzie County.

Delaney O'Connell was 10 years old.

The resort says she ran into a tree at Crystal Mountain Resort Sunday afternoon.

Delaney lost control during a lesson with her intermediate group.

She was rushed to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, and later transferred to a children's hospital downstate.

She died Monday morning of what authorities say was a closed head injury.

Crystal Mountain says it will be examining the training skiers go through in the resort's ski school programs.

A weekend funeral has been planned.