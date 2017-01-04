Spicy Stir-Fry Cucumber and Shredded Chicken

The southbound lane of I-75 is shut down at 279 in Otsego County so crews can clean up after a motor home caught fire. Fire crews say it happened around 7 this evening.

I-75 Back Open In Otsego County After Crews Clean Up After Motor Home Fire

Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.

5 People Arrested in Wexford Co. For Multiple Drug Crimes

The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.

Human Rights Commission: Traverse City Will Not Be Sanctuary City

Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.

State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.

Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.