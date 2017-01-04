Spicy Stir-Fry Cucumber and Shredded Chicken - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Spicy Stir-Fry Cucumber and Shredded Chicken

- 12 oz skinless, boneless chicken, pounded thin and sliced cross-wise

- 5 garlic cloves, sliced

- 1 TB fresh ginger, minced

- 1 tsp baking soda

- ¼ C white vinegar

- 1 tsp sugar

- 3 TB canola oil

- 12 dried chilies whole

- 1 lb seedless cucumber cut into 1 ½ inch pieces

- 1 Serrano chili, thin sliced

- ¼ C Cilantro

- Lemon

- White rice

Method: In bowl mix chicken, garlic, ginger, baking soda, season with salt and pepper.  In skillet, heat oil until shimmering.  Add the chicken and cook until almost cooked through, remove to a plate.  In bowl, Mix vinegar, sugar and 1/4C water, set aside. Add remaining TB of oil to pan, add chilies, cucumbers, vinegar mix, garlic and ginger. Add the chicken cook to tender.  Put the stir-fry over rice and sprinkle cilantro leaves.