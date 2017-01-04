Healthy Living: Controlled Heart Attacks - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Controlled Heart Attacks

Posted: Updated:

Alcohol ablation was first introduced about 20 years ago, but doctors have now refined it as a minimally-invasive procedure to fix a damaged heart.

For one man, it was a matter of life and death.

Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy is a genetic disorder that often goes undetected until the patient has a massive heart attack.