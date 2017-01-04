MyNorth Tickets Minute: Met Opera Live, Stand-Up Comedy, Winter Warm Up

When you call Northern Michigan home, you don't let the wintry weather slow down your life.

There is plenty happening in our area this season.

Kalin Franks has the details in this week’s MyNorth Tickets Minute.

1/07 | Met Opera Live! - Nabucco

At the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts from 1-4:30 p.m.

The success of Verdi's third opera, a stirring drama about the fall of ancient Jerusalem at the hands of Nebuchadnezzar (Nabucco), catapulted the 28-year-old composer to international fame. The music and Verdi himself were subsumed into a surge of patriotic fervor culminating in the foundation of the modern nation of Italy. Specifically, the Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves ("Va, pensiero"), in which the Israelites express their longing for their homeland, came to stand for the country's aspirations for unity and that exciting era in Italian history, the Risorgimento, or "Resurgence."

1/07 | Stand-Up Comedy featuring Norm Stulz

At the Old Town Playhouse from 8:30 PM - 9:30 PM

"TODAY'S MASTER STORYTELLER." The truth is always funnier than fiction and no one tells the truth more humorously than Norm Stulz. Whether it is material about raising three children, or funny stories about his childhood sweetheart (now his wife), Norm turns the events of his life into hilarious pieces which are timeless. These special stories have delighted audiences nationally and internationally.

Coming up on January 14

Warm up to winter! Event guests will enjoy wine samples in a souvenir mug plus warm comfort food at the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula. (Hawthorne Vineyards closed for this event.) This mug serves as your "ticket" into each participating winery. In addition, some of the peninsula restaurants and markets will offer event day specials for participants. Cost is $20 plus processing in advance. If tickets are still available day of, they can be purchased for $25 at any participating winery. For more information call 231-223-9303. 21 years old or older.