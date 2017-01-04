J.M. Smucker Company Recalls Several Cat Food Products

The J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall for several of its cat food products Tuesday.

The recall is due to low levels of thiamine, an essential nutrient for cats. The recall includes certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty.

Insufficient levels of Vitamin B1 in cats’ diets can cause thiamine deficiency.

Symptoms of thiamine deficiency include a loss of appetite, weight loss and vomiting.

The error was discovered when the Quality Assurance Team reviewed production records.

The recalled products were released to customers for purchase from December 20, 2016 through January 3, 2017.

For a complete list of recalled products, click here.