J.M. Smucker Company Recalls Several Cat Food Products

The southbound lane of I-75 is shut down at 279 in Otsego County so crews can clean up after a motor home caught fire. Fire crews say it happened around 7 this evening.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
War machines from decades ago were on full display at the Gladwin Airport. The Yankee Air Museum brought up two historic aircraft to the airport for people to see and even ride in at the airport's Fly and Pancake Breakfast event.
A new app for parents strives not only to reduce the number of traffic crashes but hopes to kick bad driving habits to the curb.
