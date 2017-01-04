Grant Approved To Put In Newaygo County Flood System

Newaygo County is getting more money to help warn people about flooding along the Muskegon River.

The county board of commissioners has approved a $239,000 grant to put in a new flood system.

That system will cover the 35 miles of the Muskegon River in Newaygo County.

It will allow emergency officials to detect any flood threats in advance, so they can warn people of the impact.

Muskegon River flooding in Newaygo County has impacted approximately 700 people, 268 homes and 30 businesses causing millions of dollars in damage since 1964.