Grant Approved To Put In Newaygo County Flood System - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grant Approved To Put In Newaygo County Flood System

Posted: Updated:

Newaygo County is getting more money to help warn people about flooding along the Muskegon River.

The county board of commissioners has approved a $239,000 grant to put in a new flood system.

That system will cover the 35 miles of the Muskegon River in Newaygo County.

It will allow emergency officials to detect any flood threats in advance, so they can warn people of the impact.

Muskegon River flooding in Newaygo County has impacted approximately 700 people, 268 homes and 30 businesses causing millions of dollars in damage since 1964.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Semi-Truck Carrying Milk Overturns In Wexford County

    Semi-Truck Carrying Milk Overturns In Wexford County

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:33:37 GMT
    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:33:37 GMT

    A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County. 

    A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County. 

  • 5 People Arrested in Wexford Co. For Multiple Drug Crimes

    5 People Arrested in Wexford Co. For Multiple Drug Crimes

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-07-08 03:24:58 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-07-08 03:24:58 GMT

    Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County. 

    Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County. 

  • I-75 Closed In Otsego County As Crews Clean Up After Motor Home Fire

    I-75 Closed In Otsego County As Crews Clean Up After Motor Home Fire

    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:15:27 GMT
    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:22:19 GMT

    The southbound lane of I-75 is shut down at 279 in Otsego County so crews can clean up after a motor home caught fire.  Fire crews say it happened around 7 this evening. 

    The southbound lane of I-75 is shut down at 279 in Otsego County so crews can clean up after a motor home caught fire.  Fire crews say it happened around 7 this evening. 

    •   