Deputies Investigate More Possible Suspects In Gladwin County Burglaries

More people could be involved in burglaries at two different stores in Gladwin County.

The investigation started in September of last year when someone stole merchandise from the B-Town Party Store in Beaverton.

Thieves targeted the Chappel Dam Grocery in Sage Township in November.

Paxton Hoover was charged with the crimes, and deputies arrested two others with him for underage drinking.

Deputies say they're still investigating.

