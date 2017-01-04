Woman Admits To Drug Charges In Cadillac - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Woman Admits To Drug Charges In Cadillac

Posted: Updated:

A woman admitted to drug crimes in Cadillac.

Treasa Jarvis pleaded guilty to several charges related to having, using and helping to sell cocaine.

The Traverse Narcotics Team arrested Jarvis and another man, Corey Waite in their car at the intersection of Haynes and Lake streets last October.

If convicted, she could face up to two years in prison.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Semi-Truck Carrying Milk Overturns In Wexford County

    Semi-Truck Carrying Milk Overturns In Wexford County

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:33:37 GMT
    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:33:37 GMT

    A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County. 

    A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County. 

  • 5 People Arrested in Wexford Co. For Multiple Drug Crimes

    5 People Arrested in Wexford Co. For Multiple Drug Crimes

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-07-08 03:24:58 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-07-08 03:24:58 GMT

    Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County. 

    Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County. 

  • I-75 Closed In Otsego County As Crews Clean Up After Motor Home Fire

    I-75 Closed In Otsego County As Crews Clean Up After Motor Home Fire

    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:15:27 GMT
    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:22:19 GMT

    The southbound lane of I-75 is shut down at 279 in Otsego County so crews can clean up after a motor home caught fire.  Fire crews say it happened around 7 this evening. 

    The southbound lane of I-75 is shut down at 279 in Otsego County so crews can clean up after a motor home caught fire.  Fire crews say it happened around 7 this evening. 

    •   