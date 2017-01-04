GEO Group Releases Statement About Future Of Lake County Prison - Northern Michigan's News Leader

GEO Group Releases Statement About Future Of Lake County Prison

Posted: Updated:

The GEO Group is responding about the future of the North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin, but it’s not saying much.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says GEO will not extend a contract to house their prisoners at the Lake County prison.

The prison has opened and closed several times since it was built in the 1990s.

GEO acknowledged in a statement they have notified Vermont they won't renew the contract that ends in June.

It goes on to say, "Over the last year and a half, our partnership has allowed the state of Vermont to meet its need for safe, secure and humane correctional management and rehabilitation services, and we look forward to working with the state of Vermont to ensure a smooth transition over the next six months."

