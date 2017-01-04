Marion Woman Accused Of Stealing From Same Store Twice - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Marion Woman Accused Of Stealing From Same Store Twice

Posted: Updated:

A Marion woman could face decades behind bars for stealing from the same store twice.

The woman was arrested in December, accused of retail fraud on two different days in December.

They say she was stealing from the Hi Lo Outlet Store in Wexford County's Haring Township.

Wexford County deputies say Haley Miller hit the store on Dec. 6, then again three days later.

Miller was charged Tuesday with two counts of retail fraud, and could face up to 10 years in prison for each if convicted.

She will be back in court next week.

