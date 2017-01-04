Three Killed in Downstate Wrong-Way Accident - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Three Killed in Downstate Wrong-Way Accident

Three people are dead and part of a major downstate highway was shut down after a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

Police say the accident happened along southbound I-75 near the I-94 exit in Detroit due to a wrong-way driver.

Three other people were taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating.

The stretch of freeway is back open.