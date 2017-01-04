Michigan Department Of Environmental Quality Updates Air Emissions Regulations

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has updated its regulations of toxic chemicals in industrial air emissions.

The agency says the new changes will make rules clearer for companies with emissions that don't endanger the public and make the DEQ's assessments of chemical toxicity levels more open.

There are also new public review opportunities on toxic screening levels, the potential removal of obsolete dates in permit rules, and small changes to rules identifying small air pollution sources.

The update completes a review of the state's air permitting rules that began in 2011.