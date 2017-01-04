Portion Of M-66 In Missaukee County Back Open Following Crash - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Portion Of M-66 In Missaukee County Back Open Following Crash

Posted: Updated:

A portion of M-66 in Missaukee County is back open following an accident.

M-66 was closed at Kelly Road in Lake City early Wednesday morning.

Central dispatch says it's due to an accident, but no one was seriously injured.