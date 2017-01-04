Ontario Power Generation Stands By Plans To Bury Nuclear Waste Near Lake Huron

A Canadian company is standing by its plan to bury nuclear waste near Lake Huron.

Ontario Power Generation says it's looked at alternative sites but they were more expensive and raise more environmental concerns than the location being considered near Lake Huron.

The company wants to store the low and intermediate level radioactive waste in rock chambers more than 2,000 feet below the earth’s surface.

The company say it has submitted additional information requested by the Canadian Environment Ministry which has delayed a final ruling on the proposal.