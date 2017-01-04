MTM On The Road: Tinker Studio in Traverse City

It's a place to tap into inspiration and creativity no matter your artistic talents...or presumed lack thereof! Located on Old Mission Peninsula, the Tinker Studio in Traverse City is a meeting place for new artists, new techniques and new mediums with a brand new lineup of workshops this New Year. Looking to make your own jewelry? What about handmade wall prints for the home? We're previewing their upcoming classes live on Michigan This Morning!

Get updates on the latest at the Tinker Studio on Facebook!