Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Montmorency Co. Jail Nurse To Go Forward

A judge says a lawsuit can go forward against a jail nurse accused of not doing enough to help a suicidal inmate.

Shane Bays hanged himself in the Montmorency County jail in Atlanta in 2013.

He was locked up without bond for driving with a suspended license.

The judge says there's enough evidence that jail nurse, Donna Sigler, knew Bays needed immediate treatment for mental-health problems.

So the lawsuit will go on.

Bays had complained about anxiety, paranoia, and voices and told the jail he had been hospitalized weeks earlier.

Sigler has asked the appeals court to reverse the decision.