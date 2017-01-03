Downstate Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure At Boyne Mountain Resort

A downstate man is facing charges for exposing himself in front of police over the weekend.

The Charlevoix County sheriff's department and Boyne City Police Department were responding to a call at Boyne Mountain Resort early New Year’s Day.

While there, the Royal Oak man exposed himself in front of the police cars.

The departments had their dash cams rolling and caught it all.

The man was arrested for indecent exposure.

He bonded out of jail and will be formally charged in the next few weeks.