Man Facing Charges Following Multiple Gladwin County Burglaries

A man is facing charges after deputies say he broke in and stole from two Gladwin County businesses.

Gladwin County sheriff deputies were investigating a burglary at B-Town Party Store in Beaverton Township back in September.

In November, another break-in at Chappel Dam Party store in Sage Township.

18-year-old Paxton Hoover was arrested just last week for the crimes.

Hoover was charged Tuesday for both burglaries and having burglar tools.