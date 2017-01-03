10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Skiing Accident at Crystal Mountain Resort

“There are many heavy hearts around the resort today,” says Brian Lawson.

A 10-year old girl died after an accident during a skiing lesson.

Crystal Mountain Resort says she lost control and hit a tree.

The accident happened just after two on Sunday morning.

The young girl was taking lessons in an intermediate group, when she lost control.

Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville says this is the youngest skier they've ever lost on their slopes.

9&10's Megan Atwood spoke with the resort where there are many heavy hearts.

“There's just no words for a loss like this. I think everyone's been trying to find them since we learned the sad news,” says Brian Lawson, Director of Public Relations at Crystal Mountain Resort.

At Crystal Mountain Resort, many worked with heavy hearts Tuesday, after learning of the loss of one of their young skiers, a 10 year old Illinois girl.

“This is a family who has been coming here for many years, and has relationships with many people here at the resort. Hearts are very heavy and we're certainly hurting for the family today,” continues Lawson.

The resort tells us the girl was taking ski lessons Sunday, with a class of two other students who were all experienced skiers, and knew the mountain well.

“It was taking place on an intermediate run with three students who were classified as level 3, level 4 skiers. They had proven in previous lessons to have the skill and control that exceeded the terrain that they were taking the lesson on at that time,” Lawson goes on to say.

But the girl went ahead of her class, lost control and hit a tree. She was immediately taken to Munson Medical Center, and later transferred to a hospital downstate, where she passed away Monday morning.

Lawson says, “This is the first skier death that we've had involving our ski school and certainly the youngest.”

It’s something that hits close to home for staff and guests.

“I'm very sad about it, of course who wouldn't be sad. I'm more in grief over anything, hearing that someone did pass away doing something that everybody loves to do,” says Christian Enguan, a snowboarder visiting Crystal Mountain Resort.

Especially for those visiting the resort with young kids at their sides.

“Just complete sadness, and fear for the dangers that happen on the slopes. Every time we are skiing I kind of wonder if there's something to worry about,” says Melanie Reynolds, who was skiing with her 11 year old daughter.