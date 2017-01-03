New CPR Law Requires Schools To Train in Classroom, Schools React

Schools will now be required to teach CPR in the classroom under Michigan law.

Schools in Michigan will need to teach students how to do CPR and use defibrillators sometime between grades 7-12.

The instruction can be for a simpler type of training called hands-only CPR.

That does not require certification or mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Schools can incorporate the training into an existing health class that students must take to graduate.

"I think overall it's a good thing," Petoskey Public Schools superintendent Dr. John Scholten said. "I mean, anyway you can actually save a life, even if it's only one life, down the road with somebody being trained, I think it's good."

The new instruction will be implemented next school year.