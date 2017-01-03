Grand Traverse Rural Fire Chief Decides To Stay With Department

In December the Grand Traverse Rural Fire Chief announced he was leaving the department.

But now, at the start of the New Year he says, he's had a change of heart.

At the last board meeting, Chief Theo Weber rejected an offer from the board to stay on for an extra year after they already decided to not renew his contract the month before.

His reason, the direction the department was going.

But now, after talking to the board he says they're moving in a positive direction.

He says they've indicated they are looking to hire a deputy chief and apply some suggestions from a consultant.

Plus board members, local chiefs and other first responders reached out and encouraged him to stay.

Chief Weber says, “With that in mind and my desire to provide a smooth transition for whomever the new chief might be whether it's a year from now or two years for now I just want to make sure they're left in good hands.”

Chief Weber says the agreement is for him to stay one more year.