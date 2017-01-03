911 Tapes From Boyne Highlands Resort Fire Released

911 tapes have now released to us from the fire at Boyne Highlands Resort that destroyed part of their Main Lodge in December.

While the fire is still under investigation, guests in the hotel that night who called 911 claim the fire was started by someone.

Caller: “There’s a fire at Boyne Highlands Resort.”

911: “Where at Boyne Highlands?”

Caller: “Third floor, oh, probably room 333. That’s where were at, were running out, the guy...”

911: “Is it in your room?”

Caller: “No, we don’t know what room it is. The guy stole the fire extinguisher, he set a fire and then took the fire extinguisher.”

Fire investigators have called the fire suspicious, but they have not determined the cause officially yet.