New Lake County Sheriff Takes Over Department Reins

There's a new sheriff in Lake County and Tuesday was his first day on the job.

Rich Martin was elected back in November.

Before that he spent 20 years in law enforcement with the Vicksburg police department.

As well as with the Van Buren and Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Martin says he's excited to take on his new role.

“I've always been one to help community, get involved, see what's actually needed and the issues they have. My part of being Sheriff is that I was elected for a reason, the reason is to make that difference, make that change, and I'm not in this position not just to be in the position I'm going to be in the position to have some results,” said Martin.

Martin has picked former Newaygo County Undersheriff Wesley Bierling to serve as Undersheriff.