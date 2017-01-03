Inside the Kitchen: Bluefish Kitchen + Bar in Manistee

The perfect dining experience usually combines friendly, professional service and great cooking in an interesting setting.

Bluefish Kitchen + Bar in Manistee is a choice example.

It's been called one of the top 20 destination restaurants in the state, and remembers a time when taking your family out to eat, meant more than simply grabbing a quick bite, not only encouraging taking your time, but giving its customers a reason to savor every bite!

The specialty here is, per the name, fresh, locally sourced fish from the Great Lakes.

It's far from just fish, however, the champagne chicken is their best-seller.

The menu also features a line of gorgeous hand-cut steaks!

Potentially the best part, enjoy it all with a commanding view of the Manistee River.

