Girl Passes Away After Crystal Mountain Skiing Accident

A 10-year-old taking a ski lesson died.

Crystal Mountain Resort says the girl from Illinois lost control, then hit a tree.

The resort says the girl was skiing ahead of the class Sunday.

She died at a hospital Monday from her injuries.

Crystal Mountain says she is the youngest skier to ever pass away at the resort in Thompsonville.

The resort says this is the first skier death involving a student in their ski school at the resort.

After the young girl lost control and hit a tree, the instructor immediately called for help.

Ski patrol arrived just minutes after to help the child.

She was rushed to Munson Medical Center and later to a children's hospital downstate.

The resort says the girl and her classmates were on a slope that was below their skill level, each of the students having passed through previous lessons.

The resort says the girl is the youngest skier to ever die from an accident on their slopes, and it’s devastating for the resort and skiing community.

“It hits very close to home. This is a family who has been coming here for many years and has relationships with a lot of people here at the resort,” says Brian Lawson, director of public relations at Crystal Mountain.

The resort says they will be looking into the training they put their students through during ski school.