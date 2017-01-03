Gretchen Whitmer Files Paperwork To Run For Michigan Governor In 2018

Tuesday Gretchen Whitmer filed the paperwork to run for governor of Michigan in 2018.

Whitmer is the first person to announce her candidacy for the open seat in 2018.

She says Michigan "can do better. We deserve better."

She currently lives in East Lansing and was a lawmaker from 2001 through 2014.

Most recently, she has served as the interim prosecutor for Ingham County.

Governor Rick Snyder cannot run again due to term limits.

U.S. Representative Dan Kildee, also a Democrat, says he'll decide whether to run in coming months.