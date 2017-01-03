Ingham County Inmate Accused Of Trying To Hire Someone To Kill Ex-Girlfriend

An Ingham County inmate is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his ex-girlfriend while he was behind bars.

Police say Tunc Uraz offered to pay two fellow inmates and an undercover officer to kill the woman and possibly others while he served time.

Police say the man agreed to pay the officer $2,000 for killing the woman and $500 for every additional person killed.

The investigation started in late August as Uraz was being held on stalking charges.