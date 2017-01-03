Caught On Camera: Two-Year-Old Saves Twin Brother Trapped Under Dresser

Caught on camera: A terrifying glimpse into the bedroom of twin two-year-olds as a dresser came crashing down on top of one of them, trapping him underneath.

A video was captured last Thursday morning on a nanny-cam at the family's home in Utah.

Bowdy and Brock were playing together when they climbed into one of the drawers.

The IKEA dresser wasn't secured to the wall and tipped over, pinning Brock under its weight.

Somehow, two-year-old Bowdy managed to nudge the 100-pound plus dresser off his brother.

Their parents didn't hear the commotion.

Luckily, Brock is fine. He doesn't have any bruises or bumps.

The dresser is now bolted to the wall and they've taken the knobs off so the kids can't climb on it.

This latest incident involving IKEA comes after the retailer recalled at least 29 million dressers and chests in June of 2016.

They were at risk of tipping over, and were involved in the deaths of at least three children since 2014.

The dresser in question was not on the IKEA recall, but on the website and in the instruction manual that comes with the dresser, it clearly tells you their product must be secured to the wall using the provided anchors.

