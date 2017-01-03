One-Year-Old Detroit-Area Boy Dies After Being Left In Bathtub - Northern Michigan's News Leader

One-Year-Old Detroit-Area Boy Dies After Being Left In Bathtub

A one-year-old Detroit area boy is dead after he was left in a bathtub.

It happened Monday in Dearborn Heights.

Police say they're investigating this as an accident, but they're not releasing much else about the apparent drowning.