10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Skiing Accident At Crystal Mountain

A 10-year-old girl is dead after a skiing accident.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. New Year’s Day at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville.

Crystal Mountain says the girl was visiting from Illinois with her family and was taking a group ski lesson on one of the resort’s intermediate ski trails.

The resort says the girl was skiing ahead of the class when she lost control and hit a tree.

The girl was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, and later transported to a downstate hospital where she died from her injuries.

The resort says the girl was wearing a helmet.