Living Right: Save On Health Care Costs

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Americans spent $3 trillion on health care in 2014 and that number is expected to rise each year.

Health costs can break the bank for some families.

In Living Right, Katie Boomgaard has five tips to help you save.

Another great way to save is taking advantage of a flexible spending account, or FSA, if your employer offers it.

FSAs allow you to put aside pre-taxed dollars that you can use toward medical expenses throughout the year.