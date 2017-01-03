Ford Makes Plans To Invest In Flat Rock Assembly Plant

Ford is investing several hundred million dollars in Michigan.

It's all part of their plan to make autonomous cars.

The announcement happened about Tuesday morning

The $700 million will go to their Flat Rock assembly plant.

In addition to producing the autonomous cars, the plant will make the Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental.

The move is expected to add 700 jobs in Michigan.

Ford is also canceling plans for a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico.