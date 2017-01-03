Grand Traverse Co. Man Who Died After Being Found In Parking Lot - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Co. Man Who Died After Being Found In Parking Lot Identified

We now know the name of the homeless man who died after he was found unconscious in a Grand Traverse County parking lot.

Deputies say when someone found 66-year-old Patrick Ferraro Saturday he was still alive.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he died.

Doctors will not do an autopsy on Ferraro's body.

Deputies don't believe his death was suspicious, but are still investigating.