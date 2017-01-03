Firefighter Responding To Clare County Business Fire Injured

A firefighter working the scene of a business fire in Clare County is in the hospital.

He fell through a roof.

Crews are still trying to put out the fire at Husky Metal Roofs in Clare County.

The Clare firefighter was on the roof trying to put out this fire at the building when he fell through the attic.

Firefighters got the call around 7:45 Tuesday morning.

They say the fire started in the attic.

The firefighter fell about 15 feet and was conscious when paramedics took him to the hospital.

Right now investigators don't know how the fire started.

