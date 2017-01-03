Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Investigating Storage Unit Break-Ins - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Investigating Storage Unit Break-Ins

Thieves broke into several Grand Traverse County storage units over the holiday weekend.

Deputies say someone found locks clipped off of four different storage units Monday morning at the 3 Mile Self Storage.

At least one item was missing from one of the units, deputies are still investigating the crime.

If you have any information, call Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office at (231) 995-5000. 