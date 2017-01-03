A Lake County prison could soon be empty, again.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says the GEO Group is not renewing a contract with them to house prisoners at the North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin.

Right now, there are about 250 inmates from Vermont at the prison.

The Vermont Department of Corrections contracted with the GEO Group in June of 2015 to house them there.

The future of the prison is now uncertain.

