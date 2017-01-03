Car Crashes Into Train In Chippewa County

A car crashed into a train Tuesday morning because the driver couldn't stop on the icy roads.

The Chippewa County sheriff says it happened near H-40 and Biscuit Road in Fibre just west of Rudyard.

The Chippewa County sheriff says the woman hit a moving CN rail train just after 7:30 Tuesday morning.

He says she tried to stop, but couldn't in time due to the icy conditions.

She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The train was only minimally damaged.