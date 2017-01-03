Update: Portion Of M-72 in Kalkaska Co. Back Open Following Crash

A trooper is OK after someone lost control and rear-ended him Tuesday morning.

The crash shut down M-72 in Kalkaska County for several hours.

It happened at M-72 and Lake Valley Road M-72.

The road is now back open.

Troopers say a driver was going too fast for the slick and foggy conditions.

He did not have time to stop and smashed into the back of this cruiser.